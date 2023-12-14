Do you have to pay for InVideo?

Is InVideo Really Free? Here’s What You Need to Know

InVideo, a popular online video editing platform, has gained significant attention in recent years for its user-friendly interface and extensive range of features. However, one question that often arises is whether or not InVideo is truly free to use. Let’s delve into this topic and provide you with all the information you need.

What is InVideo?

InVideo is a cloud-based video editing software that allows users to create professional-quality videos without the need for extensive technical skills. With its drag-and-drop functionality, users can easily add text, images, and music to their videos, making it an ideal tool for content creators, marketers, and businesses.

Is InVideo Free?

Yes, InVideo offers a free plan that allows users to create and export videos without any cost. This free plan provides access to a limited set of features and includes a small watermark on the exported videos. However, for those looking for more advanced features and a watermark-free experience, InVideo also offers paid subscription plans.

What are the Paid Subscription Plans?

InVideo offers three paid subscription plans: Business, Unlimited, and Custom. The Business plan, priced at $20 per month, provides access to all features, removes the watermark, and offers priority support. The Unlimited plan, priced at $60 per month, offers all the benefits of the Business plan along with unlimited video exports. The Custom plan is tailored to individual needs and requires contacting the InVideo team for pricing details.

FAQ

1. Can I use InVideo for free forever?

Yes, you can use InVideo for free indefinitely. However, the free plan has limitations on features and includes a watermark on exported videos.

2. Can I upgrade or downgrade my subscription plan?

Yes, you can upgrade or downgrade your subscription plan at any time. InVideo provides flexibility to choose the plan that best suits your needs.

3. Is there a trial period for the paid plans?

No, InVideo does not offer a trial period for its paid plans. However, the free plan allows you to explore the platform and its features before deciding to upgrade.

In conclusion, while InVideo does offer a free plan, it also provides paid subscription options for users who require additional features and a watermark-free experience. Whether you choose to stick with the free plan or opt for a paid subscription, InVideo remains a versatile and accessible tool for video editing enthusiasts and professionals alike.