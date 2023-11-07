Do you have to pay for Hulu if you have Apple TV?

In the ever-expanding world of streaming services, it can be challenging to keep track of which platforms require additional fees and which ones are included with your existing devices. One such question that often arises is whether you have to pay for Hulu if you have Apple TV. Let’s dive into the details and find out.

What is Hulu?

Hulu is a popular streaming service that offers a vast library of TV shows, movies, and original content. It allows users to watch their favorite programs on-demand, making it a convenient choice for cord-cutters and entertainment enthusiasts.

What is Apple TV?

Apple TV is a digital media player and microconsole developed Apple Inc. It enables users to stream various content from popular platforms, including Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video, directly to their television screens.

Do you need to pay for Hulu if you have Apple TV?

Yes, you need to pay for Hulu even if you have Apple TV. While Apple TV provides access to the Hulu app, it does not include a subscription to the Hulu service itself. Hulu requires a separate subscription, which comes with a monthly fee, regardless of the device you use to access it.

How much does Hulu cost?

Hulu offers different subscription plans to cater to various needs. The basic plan starts at $5.99 per month and includes limited commercials. If you prefer an ad-free experience, you can opt for the ad-free plan, which costs $11.99 per month. Hulu also offers a bundle that includes Disney+ and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

Can I access Hulu for free on Apple TV?

While there is no free version of Hulu available on Apple TV, you can sign up for a free trial to test out the service. Hulu typically offers a 30-day free trial for new subscribers, allowing you to explore its content before committing to a paid subscription.

In conclusion, having Apple TV does not exempt you from paying for Hulu. While Apple TV provides access to the Hulu app, a separate subscription is required to enjoy Hulu’s extensive library of content. So, if you’re an Apple TV user looking to enjoy Hulu’s offerings, be prepared to subscribe to their service and choose a plan that suits your preferences.