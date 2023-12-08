Do you have to pay for Hallmark on Peacock?

Peacock’s Hallmark Channel: Free or Paid?

Peacock, the popular streaming service from NBCUniversal, has been making waves in the entertainment industry with its vast library of content. One question that has been on the minds of many viewers is whether they have to pay extra to access the beloved Hallmark Channel on Peacock. Let’s dive into the details and answer some frequently asked questions.

Is the Hallmark Channel free on Peacock?

Yes, the Hallmark Channel is available on Peacock, but unfortunately, it is not part of the free tier. To enjoy the heartwarming movies and shows that Hallmark is known for, you will need to subscribe to Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus.

What is Peacock Premium?

Peacock Premium is a subscription plan offered Peacock that provides access to a wider range of content, including exclusive shows, movies, and live sports. It costs $4.99 per month and includes ads. If you prefer an ad-free experience, you can opt for Peacock Premium Plus, which is priced at $9.99 per month.

Can I watch Hallmark Channel on Peacock for free?

While the Hallmark Channel is not available for free on Peacock, the streaming service does offer a 7-day free trial for new subscribers. This trial period allows you to explore the platform and decide if the premium content, including the Hallmark Channel, is worth the subscription fee.

Is it worth subscribing to Peacock Premium for the Hallmark Channel?

The answer to this question depends on your personal preferences. If you are a fan of Hallmark’s heartwarming movies and shows and enjoy the convenience of streaming, subscribing to Peacock Premium may be a worthwhile investment. However, if Hallmark content is not a priority for you, there are other streaming services available that may better suit your interests.

In conclusion, while the Hallmark Channel is not available for free on Peacock, it can be accessed subscribing to Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus. Consider your viewing preferences and budget before deciding whether the subscription is worth it for you.

