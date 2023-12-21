Do you have to pay for ABC on Hulu?

Is ABC Free on Hulu? Here’s What You Need to Know

If you’re a fan of popular ABC shows and considering subscribing to Hulu, you may be wondering whether you’ll have to pay extra to access ABC content. In this article, we’ll explore the availability of ABC on Hulu and clarify any confusion surrounding its pricing.

ABC on Hulu: What’s the Deal?

Hulu offers a wide range of TV shows and movies from various networks, including ABC. However, it’s important to note that while Hulu does provide access to ABC content, it is not available for free. To watch ABC shows on Hulu, you’ll need a subscription to one of their paid plans.

How Much Does Hulu Cost?

Hulu offers different subscription plans to cater to various viewing preferences. The basic Hulu plan starts at $5.99 per month and includes ads during streaming. If you prefer an ad-free experience, you can opt for the Hulu (No Ads) plan, which costs $11.99 per month. Additionally, Hulu offers a bundle that includes Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can I watch ABC shows on Hulu for free?

A: No, ABC content on Hulu requires a paid subscription.

Q: Are all ABC shows available on Hulu?

A: While Hulu offers a wide selection of ABC shows, not all of them may be available due to licensing agreements or other factors.

Q: Can I watch live ABC broadcasts on Hulu?

A: Yes, Hulu + Live TV offers live streaming of ABC and other major networks, but it comes at an additional cost.

Q: Can I access ABC shows on Hulu internationally?

A: Hulu is currently only available in the United States, so international viewers may not have access to ABC content through Hulu.

In conclusion, while Hulu does provide access to ABC shows, it is not free of charge. To enjoy ABC content on Hulu, you’ll need to subscribe to one of their paid plans. With a variety of subscription options available, you can choose the plan that best suits your preferences and budget. Happy streaming!