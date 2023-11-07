Do you have to pay extra for Paramount Plus if you have Amazon Prime?

In the ever-expanding world of streaming services, it can be challenging to keep track of which platforms require additional fees and which ones are included in your existing subscriptions. One such question that often arises is whether you have to pay extra for Paramount Plus if you already have an Amazon Prime membership. Let’s dive into the details and find out.

What is Paramount Plus?

Paramount Plus is a popular streaming service that offers a vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content. It is the rebranded version of CBS All Access, providing subscribers with access to a wide range of content from the ViacomCBS portfolio, including Paramount Pictures, CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon, and more.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered Amazon that provides various benefits to its members. It includes perks such as free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to Prime Video (Amazon’s streaming service), Prime Music, Prime Reading, and more.

Do you have to pay extra for Paramount Plus if you have Amazon Prime?

No, you do not have to pay extra for Paramount Plus if you already have an Amazon Prime membership. Paramount Plus is available as an add-on channel within Amazon Prime Video. This means that you can access Paramount Plus content directly through your Amazon Prime Video account without any additional charges.

How can you access Paramount Plus with Amazon Prime?

To access Paramount Plus through Amazon Prime, you need to subscribe to the Paramount Plus channel within Amazon Prime Video. This can be done visiting the Amazon website or using the Amazon Prime Video app on your compatible device. Once subscribed, you can enjoy all the content available on Paramount Plus without the need for a separate subscription.

In conclusion, if you are an Amazon Prime member, you can access Paramount Plus without paying any extra fees. By subscribing to the Paramount Plus channel within Amazon Prime Video, you can enjoy a vast library of content from Paramount Pictures, CBS, and other ViacomCBS properties. So, sit back, relax, and start streaming your favorite shows and movies without breaking the bank.