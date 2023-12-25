Do you have to pay extra for NFL on Amazon Prime?

Is There an Additional Cost for NFL on Amazon Prime?

In recent years, streaming services have become increasingly popular for sports enthusiasts who want to catch their favorite games without the need for a cable subscription. Amazon Prime, one of the leading streaming platforms, has also jumped on the sports bandwagon offering NFL games to its subscribers. However, a common question that arises is whether there is an extra fee for accessing NFL content on Amazon Prime. Let’s dive into the details and answer some frequently asked questions.

FAQ:

Q: Is there an additional cost for NFL games on Amazon Prime?

A: Yes, there is an extra cost for accessing NFL games on Amazon Prime. While the platform itself requires a subscription fee, NFL games are considered premium content and require an additional subscription to Amazon’s sports package.

Q: How much does the Amazon Prime sports package cost?

A: The cost of the Amazon Prime sports package varies depending on your location and the specific sports you wish to access. It is best to check Amazon’s website or contact their customer support for the most up-to-date pricing information.

Q: What other sports are included in the Amazon Prime sports package?

A: In addition to NFL games, the Amazon Prime sports package offers a wide range of sports content, including live and on-demand coverage of various leagues and tournaments such as the English Premier League, ATP Tour, and more.

Q: Can I watch NFL games on Amazon Prime without the sports package?

A: No, NFL games are exclusively available through the Amazon Prime sports package. Without subscribing to this package, you will not have access to live or on-demand NFL content on the platform.

In conclusion, while Amazon Prime offers a plethora of benefits to its subscribers, including access to a vast library of movies, TV shows, and music, NFL games are not included in the standard subscription. To enjoy the thrill of NFL action on Amazon Prime, you will need to subscribe to their sports package, which incurs an additional cost. So, if you’re a football fanatic looking to catch all the live NFL action, make sure to check out the Amazon Prime sports package and enhance your streaming experience.