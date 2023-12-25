Is Hulu Live TV Worth the Extra Cost?

In the ever-evolving world of streaming services, Hulu has become a popular choice for those looking to cut the cord and enjoy their favorite shows and movies on-demand. However, Hulu also offers a live TV option, which begs the question: do you have to pay extra for Hulu Live TV?

The answer is yes. While Hulu’s basic subscription plan starts at $5.99 per month, Hulu Live TV comes with a higher price tag. As of now, Hulu Live TV costs $64.99 per month, making it a more expensive option compared to other streaming services. But what exactly does this extra cost entail?

Hulu Live TV provides subscribers with access to over 75 live channels, including popular networks like ABC, CBS, NBC, ESPN, and more. This means you can watch your favorite shows and sports events as they air, just like you would with traditional cable or satellite TV. Additionally, Hulu Live TV includes all the benefits of Hulu’s on-demand library, allowing you to catch up on missed episodes or binge-watch entire seasons.

FAQ:

1. What is Hulu Live TV?

Hulu Live TV is a streaming service offered Hulu that allows subscribers to watch live television channels over the internet. It combines the convenience of on-demand streaming with the ability to watch live programming.

2. How much does Hulu Live TV cost?

Hulu Live TV currently costs $64.99 per month. This price includes access to over 75 live channels and Hulu’s on-demand library.

3. Can I watch local channels on Hulu Live TV?

Yes, Hulu Live TV offers access to local channels such as ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox, depending on your location. This allows you to watch local news, sports, and other programming.

While the extra cost of Hulu Live TV may deter some budget-conscious viewers, it offers a comprehensive live TV experience that can be a worthy alternative to traditional cable or satellite subscriptions. Whether you’re a sports enthusiast, news junkie, or simply enjoy watching your favorite shows as they air, Hulu Live TV provides a convenient and flexible way to stay connected to live television.