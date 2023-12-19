Can You Access Peacock Without Xfinity Cable?

Peacock, the popular streaming service from NBCUniversal, has been making waves in the entertainment industry since its launch in July 2020. With a vast library of TV shows, movies, and original content, Peacock has quickly gained a loyal following. However, there seems to be some confusion among potential users regarding the requirement of having Xfinity cable to access Peacock. Let’s delve into this matter and provide some clarity.

Do you have to have Xfinity cable to get Peacock?

No, you do not need to have Xfinity cable to access Peacock. While Xfinity customers do have the advantage of receiving certain Peacock premium features at no additional cost, Peacock is available to anyone in the United States, regardless of their cable or internet service provider.

How can you access Peacock?

Peacock can be accessed through various platforms, including smart TVs, streaming devices (such as Roku and Amazon Fire TV), web browsers, and mobile devices (iOS and Android). Simply download the Peacock app or visit the Peacock website to create an account and start streaming.

What are the different Peacock subscription tiers?

Peacock offers three subscription tiers: Free, Peacock Premium, and Peacock Premium Plus. The Free tier provides access to a limited selection of content with ads. Peacock Premium, available for $4.99 per month, offers an expanded library of content with ads. Peacock Premium Plus, priced at $9.99 per month, provides the same content as Premium but without ads.

Is Peacock worth subscribing to?

Whether Peacock is worth subscribing to depends on your personal preferences and viewing habits. With a wide range of content, including popular TV shows like “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation,” as well as exclusive originals like “Brave New World” and “The Capture,” Peacock offers something for everyone. Additionally, the affordable subscription prices make it an attractive option for those looking to expand their streaming options.

In conclusion, you do not need to have Xfinity cable to access Peacock. The streaming service is available to anyone in the United States, and it can be accessed through various platforms. With its diverse content library and affordable subscription options, Peacock is certainly worth considering for your streaming needs.