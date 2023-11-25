Do you have phones in North Korea?

In a country known for its strict control over information and limited access to the outside world, the question of whether North Korea has phones is a valid one. While it may come as a surprise to some, the answer is yes, phones do exist in North Korea. However, the availability and usage of phones in the country are quite different from what we are accustomed to in other parts of the world.

State-controlled telecommunications:

In North Korea, the telecommunications industry is tightly controlled the state. The main provider of phone services is the state-owned company, Koryolink. This means that the government has a significant influence over the availability and usage of phones in the country.

Restricted access:

While phones are available, access to them is limited. The majority of North Koreans do not own personal phones, and those who do are often part of the country’s elite or have special permissions. The government closely monitors phone usage, and there are restrictions on international calls and internet access.

Types of phones:

The types of phones available in North Korea are also different from what we typically see in other countries. Basic feature phones are more common, with limited capabilities compared to smartphones. Smartphones do exist in North Korea, but they are generally more expensive and less accessible to the general population.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. Can North Koreans make international calls?

Yes, international calls are possible, but they are heavily regulated and require special permissions. The government closely monitors international communication.

2. Is internet access available on phones in North Korea?

Internet access is limited and heavily controlled. Only a small percentage of the population has access to the internet, and it is primarily used for government-approved purposes.

3. Can tourists use their phones in North Korea?

Tourists visiting North Korea can use their phones, but they are required to purchase a local SIM card and use the state-controlled network. However, internet access may still be restricted for tourists.

In conclusion, while phones do exist in North Korea, their availability and usage are tightly controlled the government. The majority of North Koreans do not own personal phones, and access to international calls and the internet is limited. It is important to understand the unique telecommunications landscape in North Korea when considering the presence of phones in the country.