Do you get YouTube Premium with YouTube TV?

YouTube has become an integral part of our lives, offering a vast array of videos on various topics. With its popularity soaring, YouTube has expanded its services to include YouTube TV, a subscription-based streaming service that provides access to live TV channels. However, one question that often arises is whether YouTube TV subscribers also receive YouTube Premium benefits. Let’s delve into this topic and find out.

YouTube TV: YouTube TV is a subscription service that allows users to stream live TV channels over the internet. It offers a wide range of channels, including sports, news, entertainment, and more. With YouTube TV, users can enjoy their favorite shows and live events without the need for a traditional cable or satellite TV subscription.

YouTube Premium: YouTube Premium, formerly known as YouTube Red, is a subscription service that provides an enhanced YouTube experience. Subscribers to YouTube Premium enjoy ad-free viewing, background play, offline downloads, and access to YouTube Originals, exclusive content produced YouTube.

Do YouTube TV subscribers get YouTube Premium benefits?

No, YouTube TV subscribers do not automatically receive YouTube Premium benefits. These are two separate services with distinct features and subscriptions. While YouTube TV focuses on live TV channels, YouTube Premium enhances the regular YouTube experience.

FAQ:

1. Can I access YouTube Premium content on YouTube TV?

No, YouTube Premium content is not included in the YouTube TV subscription. To access YouTube Premium content, you need to subscribe to YouTube Premium separately.

2. Can I watch YouTube TV without ads?

YouTube TV itself does not have ads during live TV programming. However, ads may still appear during on-demand content provided the channels.

3. Can I download videos for offline viewing with YouTube TV?

No, YouTube TV does not currently offer the option to download videos for offline viewing. This feature is exclusive to YouTube Premium subscribers.

In conclusion, while YouTube TV and YouTube Premium are both subscription-based services offered YouTube, they are separate entities with different features. YouTube TV provides live TV streaming, while YouTube Premium enhances the regular YouTube experience with ad-free viewing, offline downloads, and access to exclusive content. If you wish to enjoy the benefits of YouTube Premium, a separate subscription is required.