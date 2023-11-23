Do you get Netflix for free with Amazon Prime?

In the world of streaming services, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are two major players that offer a wide range of movies, TV shows, and original content. However, there seems to be some confusion among users about whether or not Netflix is included for free with an Amazon Prime subscription. Let’s dive into this topic and clear up any misconceptions.

Netflix and Amazon Prime Video: What’s the Difference?

Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are both subscription-based streaming services, but they are separate entities with their own unique content libraries. Netflix is a standalone service that requires a separate subscription, while Amazon Prime Video is included as part of an Amazon Prime membership.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered Amazon that provides various benefits to its members. In addition to access to Prime Video, members enjoy perks such as free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to Prime Music, Prime Reading, and more.

Can I get Netflix for free with Amazon Prime?

No, Netflix is not included for free with an Amazon Prime membership. While Amazon Prime Video is included as a benefit of an Amazon Prime subscription, Netflix requires a separate subscription and payment.

FAQ:

1. Can I watch Netflix on Amazon Prime Video?

No, Netflix content is not available on Amazon Prime Video. Each streaming service has its own exclusive content.

2. Can I access Amazon Prime Video with a Netflix subscription?

No, Amazon Prime Video is only accessible with an Amazon Prime membership. A Netflix subscription does not grant access to Amazon Prime Video.

3. Can I bundle Netflix and Amazon Prime Video together?

No, there is no official bundle that combines Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. They are separate services with separate subscriptions.

In conclusion, while Amazon Prime Video is a great perk of an Amazon Prime membership, it does not include Netflix for free. If you want to enjoy the vast library of content offered Netflix, you will need to subscribe to it separately.