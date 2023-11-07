Do you get local channels with Peacock?

Peacock, the popular streaming service from NBCUniversal, offers a wide range of content including movies, TV shows, and live sports. However, one question that often arises among potential subscribers is whether they can access local channels through the platform. Let’s take a closer look at what Peacock offers in terms of local channels and how it compares to traditional cable or satellite TV.

What are local channels?

Local channels refer to the broadcast networks that provide programming in a specific geographic area. These channels typically include major networks such as ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as local affiliates that offer regional news, sports, and other content.

Peacock’s local channel offerings

Unlike traditional cable or satellite TV providers, Peacock does not offer live streams of local channels. This means that you won’t be able to watch your local news or live sports events through the platform. However, Peacock does offer on-demand content from NBC, which includes popular shows like “The Office,” “Saturday Night Live,” and “This Is Us.”

How to access local channels

If you’re looking to access local channels, you may need to consider other options such as an antenna or a cable/satellite TV subscription. An antenna can provide free over-the-air access to local channels, while cable or satellite TV packages often include local channels as part of their offerings.

Is Peacock still worth it?

While Peacock may not offer live streams of local channels, it still provides a vast library of content from NBCUniversal. With a variety of movies, TV shows, and exclusive Peacock Originals, the platform offers plenty of entertainment options. Additionally, Peacock offers different subscription tiers, including a free ad-supported option, making it accessible to a wide range of viewers.

In conclusion, if access to local channels is a priority for you, Peacock may not be the best choice. However, if you’re primarily interested in NBCUniversal’s content and are open to on-demand viewing, Peacock can still be a valuable streaming service to consider.