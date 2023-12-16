Do you get live TV with Peacock Premium Plus?

Peacock Premium Plus: Does it Include Live TV?

Peacock, the popular streaming service from NBCUniversal, has been making waves in the entertainment industry since its launch in July 2020. With its vast library of TV shows, movies, and original content, Peacock has quickly gained a loyal following. However, one question that often arises among potential subscribers is whether Peacock Premium Plus offers live TV. Let’s dive into the details and find out.

What is Peacock Premium Plus?

Peacock offers two subscription tiers: Peacock Free and Peacock Premium. While Peacock Free provides access to a limited selection of content with ads, Peacock Premium offers a more extensive library with ad-supported streaming. Peacock Premium Plus, on the other hand, is the top-tier subscription that eliminates ads entirely.

Does Peacock Premium Plus include live TV?

Yes, Peacock Premium Plus does include live TV. Subscribers to this tier can enjoy live streaming of various NBCUniversal channels, including NBC, Bravo, USA Network, and more. This means you can watch your favorite shows, sports events, and news broadcasts in real-time, just like you would with traditional cable or satellite TV.

FAQ:

1. How much does Peacock Premium Plus cost?

Peacock Premium Plus is priced at $9.99 per month. This subscription tier not only provides access to live TV but also allows you to stream Peacock’s entire library without any ads.

2. Can I watch live sports on Peacock Premium Plus?

Absolutely! Peacock Premium Plus offers live sports coverage, including Premier League soccer matches, WWE events, and more. You can catch all the action as it happens, making it a great option for sports enthusiasts.

3. Can I watch live news on Peacock Premium Plus?

Yes, Peacock Premium Plus includes live news channels such as NBC News Now, CNBC, and MSNBC. Stay up-to-date with the latest headlines and breaking news from around the world.

In conclusion, Peacock Premium Plus is the ultimate subscription tier for those seeking live TV streaming without any ads. With its extensive lineup of channels, including sports and news, Peacock Premium Plus offers a comprehensive entertainment experience. So, if you’re looking to cut the cord but still want access to live TV, Peacock Premium Plus is definitely worth considering.