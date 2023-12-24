Do you get Hulu free with Verizon?

Verizon, one of the leading telecommunications companies in the United States, has been offering various perks and benefits to its customers for years. One such benefit that has caught the attention of many is the inclusion of a Hulu subscription with certain Verizon plans. But is it true? Do Verizon customers really get Hulu for free? Let’s dive into the details.

What is Hulu?

Hulu is a popular streaming service that offers a wide range of TV shows, movies, and original content. With a Hulu subscription, users can access a vast library of on-demand content, including current and past seasons of popular TV shows, movies, and even live TV channels.

Verizon and Hulu Partnership

Verizon has partnered with Hulu to provide its customers with added value and entertainment options. Depending on the Verizon plan you have, you may be eligible for a Hulu subscription at no additional cost.

Which Verizon plans include Hulu?

Verizon offers different plans, and the inclusion of Hulu varies depending on the plan you choose. Currently, Verizon’s Get More Unlimited plan, Play More Unlimited plan, and Start Unlimited plan all come with a Hulu subscription included.

How to get Hulu with Verizon?

If you are an eligible Verizon customer, getting Hulu is a breeze. Simply sign up for one of the qualifying Verizon plans, and you will receive instructions on how to activate your Hulu subscription. Once activated, you can start enjoying all the content Hulu has to offer.

FAQ

1. Can I choose a different streaming service instead of Hulu?

No, the partnership between Verizon and Hulu means that Hulu is the designated streaming service included with eligible Verizon plans.

2. Can I upgrade my Verizon plan to get Hulu?

Yes, if you are currently on a Verizon plan that does not include Hulu, you can upgrade to one of the eligible plans to enjoy the Hulu subscription.

3. Is the Hulu subscription permanent?

The inclusion of Hulu with Verizon plans is subject to change. It is always a good idea to check with Verizon for the most up-to-date information on plan benefits.

In conclusion, Verizon customers can indeed get Hulu for free with certain plans. This partnership between Verizon and Hulu offers an excellent opportunity for Verizon customers to access a vast library of entertainment without any additional cost. So, if you’re a Verizon customer looking to enhance your streaming experience, consider exploring the plans that include Hulu and start enjoying the world of entertainment that awaits you.