Do you get Hulu for free with Amazon Prime?

In the world of streaming services, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video are two major players that offer a wide range of movies, TV shows, and original content. Many people wonder if they can access Hulu for free with their Amazon Prime subscription. Let’s dive into the details and find out.

What is Hulu?

Hulu is a popular streaming service that offers a vast library of TV shows, movies, and original content. It provides both on-demand streaming and live TV options, making it a versatile choice for entertainment enthusiasts.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered Amazon that provides various benefits to its members. These benefits include free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading, and more.

Can you get Hulu for free with Amazon Prime?

Unfortunately, the answer is no. While Amazon Prime offers a wide range of benefits, including access to Prime Video, Hulu is not included in the package. Hulu is a separate streaming service that requires its own subscription.

How much does Hulu cost?

Hulu offers different subscription plans to cater to various needs. The basic plan starts at $5.99 per month and includes limited commercials. For an ad-free experience, you can opt for the Hulu (No Ads) plan, which costs $11.99 per month. Hulu also offers a Live TV plan for $64.99 per month, which includes access to live TV channels.

Is there any way to get Hulu for free?

While Hulu does not come free with Amazon Prime, there are occasional promotions and deals that may offer a limited-time free trial or discounted subscription for new Hulu customers. Keep an eye out for such offers to enjoy Hulu’s content without paying the full price.

In conclusion, Hulu is not available for free with an Amazon Prime subscription. Both services offer their own unique content and benefits, and while Amazon Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime, Hulu requires a separate subscription. However, keep an eye out for any promotional offers that may provide temporary access to Hulu’s content at a discounted price or through a free trial.