Do you get free Apple TV every time you buy a new device?

In recent years, Apple has become synonymous with innovation and cutting-edge technology. With each new product release, the tech giant manages to captivate consumers worldwide. One rumor that has been circulating is the possibility of receiving a free Apple TV every time you purchase a new Apple device. Let’s delve into this topic and separate fact from fiction.

What is Apple TV?

Apple TV is a digital media player and microconsole developed Apple Inc. It allows users to stream content from various online platforms, such as Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+, directly to their television screens. It also offers access to the App Store, enabling users to download apps and games.

Is it true that you get a free Apple TV with every new device purchase?

No, it is not true. While Apple occasionally offers promotions that include freebies or discounts, such as a free year of Apple TV+ with the purchase of a new device, receiving a free Apple TV with every purchase is not a standard practice.

Why do these rumors persist?

These rumors may stem from the fact that Apple has been known to bundle certain products together for promotional purposes. For example, in the past, they have offered free AirPods with the purchase of a Mac or iPad for students. However, these promotions are typically limited in time and targeted towards specific customer segments.

FAQ:

1. Are there any ongoing promotions that include a free Apple TV?

As of now, there are no ongoing promotions that offer a free Apple TV with the purchase of a new device. It is always advisable to check Apple’s official website or authorized retailers for the latest promotions and offers.

2. Can I purchase an Apple TV separately?

Yes, Apple TV is available for purchase separately. You can buy it directly from Apple’s website or through authorized retailers.

3. What are the benefits of owning an Apple TV?

Owning an Apple TV allows you to stream a wide range of content on your television, access the App Store for apps and games, and enjoy features such as AirPlay, which enables you to mirror your iPhone or iPad screen on your TV.

In conclusion, while Apple is known for its occasional promotions and bundling offers, receiving a free Apple TV with every new device purchase is not a standard practice. It is always recommended to stay informed about the latest promotions directly from Apple or authorized retailers.