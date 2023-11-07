Do you get everything with Apple TV Plus?

Apple TV Plus, the streaming service launched tech giant Apple, has been making waves in the entertainment industry since its debut in November 2019. With a growing library of original content and a competitive pricing strategy, Apple TV Plus has attracted a significant number of subscribers. However, one question that often arises is whether Apple TV Plus offers everything a viewer could want. Let’s take a closer look at what the service provides and address some frequently asked questions.

What is Apple TV Plus?

Apple TV Plus is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a wide range of original movies, TV shows, and documentaries. It is available on various Apple devices, including iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple TVs. The service aims to compete with other popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.

What does Apple TV Plus offer?

Apple TV Plus boasts an impressive lineup of original content, including award-winning shows like “The Morning Show,” “Ted Lasso,” and “For All Mankind.” The service covers various genres, from drama and comedy to science fiction and documentaries. Additionally, Apple TV Plus offers exclusive access to Apple’s original movies, such as “Greyhound” and “Cherry.”

What is not included in Apple TV Plus?

While Apple TV Plus offers a compelling selection of original content, it does not provide access to licensed content from other studios or networks. This means that popular shows and movies from other networks, like “Friends” or “The Office,” are not available on Apple TV Plus. However, Apple TV Plus does offer the ability to subscribe to other streaming services, such as HBO Max or CBS All Access, through its platform.

Is Apple TV Plus worth it?

The value of Apple TV Plus ultimately depends on individual preferences. If you are primarily interested in Apple’s original content and enjoy exploring new and exclusive shows, then Apple TV Plus can be a great choice. However, if you are looking for a more extensive library that includes a wide range of licensed content, you may want to consider other streaming services.

In conclusion, while Apple TV Plus offers a compelling selection of original content, it does not provide access to licensed shows and movies from other networks. It is important to consider your viewing preferences and needs before subscribing to any streaming service, including Apple TV Plus.