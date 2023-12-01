Disney Plus and ESPN+: A Winning Combination for Sports Fans

In the ever-expanding world of streaming services, Disney Plus has quickly become a household name. With its vast library of beloved movies and TV shows, it has captured the hearts of millions of subscribers worldwide. But what about sports enthusiasts? Can they find their fix on Disney Plus? The answer lies in ESPN+, a sports streaming service that is seamlessly integrated with Disney Plus.

What is ESPN+?

ESPN+ is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a wide range of sports content. From live games and events to exclusive shows and documentaries, ESPN+ has something for every sports fan. Whether you’re into football, basketball, soccer, or even niche sports like MMA and cricket, ESPN+ has you covered.

Do you get ESPN+ with Disney Plus?

Yes, you can get ESPN+ with Disney Plus. The two services are bundled together, providing subscribers with a comprehensive entertainment package. This means that in addition to Disney Plus’s extensive collection of movies and TV shows, you also gain access to ESPN+’s live sports coverage and exclusive content.

How does it work?

When you subscribe to Disney Plus, you have the option to add ESPN+ to your package for an additional fee. This allows you to enjoy the best of both worlds: family-friendly entertainment from Disney Plus and thrilling sports action from ESPN+. The integration of the two services makes it easy to switch between watching your favorite Disney classics and catching up on the latest sports events.

FAQ:

1. How much does it cost to add ESPN+ to Disney Plus?

The cost of adding ESPN+ to your Disney Plus subscription is $6.99 per month. This gives you access to both services, providing excellent value for sports and entertainment enthusiasts alike.

2. Can I watch live sports on ESPN+?

Yes, ESPN+ offers live sports coverage, including games from major leagues such as the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL. However, please note that some events may be subject to blackout restrictions.

3. Can I watch ESPN+ content on multiple devices?

Yes, you can stream ESPN+ content on multiple devices simultaneously. Whether you prefer to watch on your TV, computer, tablet, or smartphone, ESPN+ offers flexibility and convenience.

In conclusion, the combination of Disney Plus and ESPN+ is a dream come true for sports fans. With the ability to access a vast library of movies and TV shows alongside live sports coverage and exclusive content, subscribers can enjoy the best of both worlds. So, if you’re a sports enthusiast looking for a streaming service that caters to your passion, look no further than Disney Plus with ESPN+.