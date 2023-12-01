Do you get ESPN+ if you have Disney+?

In a move that has left many sports fans excited, Disney recently announced the launch of ESPN+, a streaming service dedicated to sports content. However, this has led to some confusion among consumers who already subscribe to Disney+. The burning question on everyone’s mind is: do you get ESPN+ if you have Disney+?

What is Disney+?

Disney+ is a popular streaming service that offers a vast library of movies and TV shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. Launched in 2019, it quickly gained a massive subscriber base due to its extensive content catalog and exclusive original series.

What is ESPN+?

ESPN+ is a separate streaming service that focuses exclusively on sports content. It offers live sports events, original shows, documentaries, and on-demand replays from various sports leagues and organizations, including the NFL, NBA, MLB, UFC, and more.

Do you get ESPN+ if you have Disney+?

While Disney owns both Disney+ and ESPN+, they are separate subscription services. This means that having a Disney+ subscription does not automatically grant you access to ESPN+. To enjoy ESPN+ content, you will need to subscribe to it separately.

Can you bundle Disney+ and ESPN+?

Yes, you can! Disney offers a bundle that includes Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu (with ads) for a discounted price. This bundle is a great option for sports enthusiasts who want access to both Disney+ and ESPN+ content without having to pay for each service individually.

In conclusion

While Disney+ and ESPN+ are both owned Disney, they are separate streaming services. Subscribing to Disney+ does not grant you access to ESPN+. However, you can take advantage of the bundle option to enjoy both services at a discounted price. So, if you’re a sports fan looking for exclusive sports content, consider subscribing to ESPN+ alongside your Disney+ subscription.