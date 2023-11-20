Do you get Apple TV free with Amazon Prime?

In a surprising move, Amazon has recently announced that it will be offering Apple TV as a complimentary perk for its Prime members. This unexpected partnership between two tech giants has left many consumers wondering about the details and benefits of this collaboration.

Starting from today, Amazon Prime members will have access to Apple TV at no additional cost. This means that if you are already a Prime member, you can now enjoy the Apple TV experience without having to purchase the device separately. This move is seen as a strategic decision Amazon to enhance its streaming services and provide its customers with a wider range of entertainment options.

What is Apple TV?

Apple TV is a digital media player and microconsole developed Apple Inc. It allows users to stream video content from various online platforms, including popular streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and now Amazon Prime.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered Amazon that provides various benefits to its members. These benefits include free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to Prime Video streaming service, Prime Music, Prime Reading, and more.

How can I access Apple TV with Amazon Prime?

To access Apple TV with Amazon Prime, you need to be a Prime member. Once you have an active Prime membership, you can download the Apple TV app on your compatible device, such as a smart TV, streaming media player, or mobile device. Simply sign in with your Amazon Prime account, and you will have access to the Apple TV app and its content library.

What are the benefits of this partnership?

The partnership between Amazon Prime and Apple TV brings added value to Prime members. They can now enjoy a wider selection of streaming options, including exclusive Apple TV+ content, without the need to purchase an Apple TV device separately. This collaboration aims to enhance the overall streaming experience for Prime members and provide them with more choices in terms of entertainment.

In conclusion, the inclusion of Apple TV as a complimentary perk for Amazon Prime members is a significant development in the streaming industry. It offers Prime members access to a broader range of content and strengthens the appeal of Amazon Prime as a comprehensive entertainment service. So, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, make sure to take advantage of this exciting new benefit and start exploring the world of Apple TV today.