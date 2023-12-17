Analysis: Žižek’s Shifting Stance on Israel-Palestine

In recent months, Western philosophers have faced criticism for their positions on Israel’s actions in Gaza, with some either condoning war crimes or taking ambivalent stances. Among them, Slavoj Žižek, a prominent European philosopher, has found himself in a difficult position as he navigates the genocidally charged environment of Germany and Europe.

Žižek’s recent writings and speeches have strayed from his previous statements on Israel-Palestine, leading many to question his stance. While it is important to acknowledge the attacks and accusations of anti-Semitism that Žižek has faced, his attempts to defend himself seem to have inadvertently betrayed his radical leftist aspirations.

In an article published in October, Žižek discusses the situation in Israel-Palestine but reduces it to a confrontation between “fundamentalists on both sides.” He acknowledges the desperate conditions faced Palestinians but reaffirms Israel’s “right to defend itself.” These statements contradict his previous writings about state terrorism, Zionism, peace, and the critique of the American invasion of Iraq.

Furthermore, Žižek fails to address the historical context of the ongoing Nakba and its significance in understanding the extremist Zionist ideology. He also repeats talking points from the Israeli hasbara repertoire, blaming Hamas for undermining peace, despite previously identifying Israel as the main actor undermining peace.

This inadequate analytical framework is compounded Žižek’s endorsement of Israel’s “right to self-defense” while refusing to support its actions. Such a position contradicts his previous analysis of Zionist settler colonialism and occupation.

It is essential to recognize that Israel’s actions in Gaza cannot be justified under international law. The use of the term “self-defense” in a settler-colonial context is often a cover for ethnic cleansing and land grab.

While Žižek’s shifting position can be seen as a response to the challenging environment he finds himself in, it raises important questions about his consistency as a philosopher. As commentators have pointed out, condemning one oppressive regime while defending another is not a consistent approach.

In light of these contradictions, it is crucial to critically engage with the positions of philosophers like Žižek and hold them accountable for their stances on Israel-Palestine. Only through intellectual honesty and principled analysis can we hope to contribute to a just and lasting solution to the conflict.