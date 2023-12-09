Do Xfinity Customers Get Peacock for Free?

In an exciting development for Xfinity customers, the popular streaming service Peacock is now available to them at no additional cost. This collaboration between Xfinity and Peacock opens up a world of entertainment options for Xfinity subscribers, allowing them to access a vast library of movies, TV shows, and exclusive content.

Xfinity, a leading cable and internet provider, has partnered with Peacock, which is owned NBCUniversal, to offer its customers a complimentary Peacock Premium subscription. This means that Xfinity customers can enjoy Peacock’s extensive content library, including hit shows like “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation,” and “Yellowstone,” without having to pay any extra fees.

What is Peacock?

Peacock is a streaming service launched NBCUniversal in July 2020. It offers a wide range of content, including movies, TV shows, news, and sports. Peacock has both free and premium subscription options, with the premium subscription providing access to additional content and features.

How do Xfinity customers access Peacock?

Xfinity customers can easily access Peacock signing in with their Xfinity credentials on the Peacock app or website. Once logged in, they can start streaming their favorite shows and movies immediately.

What is included in the complimentary Peacock Premium subscription?

Xfinity customers who have a qualifying Xfinity X1 or Flex service will receive a complimentary Peacock Premium subscription. This subscription includes access to Peacock’s vast library of content, including thousands of hours of movies, TV shows, and exclusive Peacock Originals.

Can Xfinity customers upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus?

While Xfinity customers receive a complimentary Peacock Premium subscription, they also have the option to upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus for an additional fee. Peacock Premium Plus eliminates ads from the streaming experience and allows for offline viewing.

This collaboration between Xfinity and Peacock brings added value to Xfinity customers, providing them with a wide range of entertainment options at no extra cost. Whether it’s catching up on beloved TV shows or discovering new movies, Xfinity customers can now enjoy the extensive content library of Peacock with ease. So, grab your popcorn and get ready to dive into the world of Peacock, courtesy of Xfinity.