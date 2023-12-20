Do Verizon customers get free Hulu?

Verizon Customers Now Enjoy Free Hulu Subscription

In an exciting move, Verizon has announced that its customers can now enjoy a complimentary Hulu subscription. This collaboration between the telecommunications giant and the popular streaming service aims to enhance the entertainment experience for Verizon customers across the United States.

What does this mean for Verizon customers?

Verizon customers who have subscribed to eligible plans can now access Hulu’s extensive library of TV shows, movies, and original content at no additional cost. This partnership allows Verizon to offer its customers a wider range of entertainment options, further solidifying its commitment to delivering value-added services.

How can Verizon customers avail this offer?

To take advantage of this fantastic offer, Verizon customers need to have either a Play More or Get More Unlimited plan. These plans provide access to Hulu’s ad-supported plan, which includes thousands of popular TV shows and movies. Existing customers on these eligible plans can simply sign in to their Verizon account and follow the instructions to activate their Hulu subscription.

What if I am not on an eligible plan?

Customers who are not on the Play More or Get More Unlimited plans can still enjoy a discounted Hulu subscription. Verizon offers a $5 discount on Hulu’s ad-supported or ad-free plans for customers on other unlimited plans, as well as those on the shared data plans.

What is Hulu?

Hulu is a popular streaming service that offers a vast collection of TV shows, movies, and original content. With a Hulu subscription, users can stream their favorite shows and movies on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and gaming consoles.

Why is this partnership significant?

Verizon’s collaboration with Hulu demonstrates the company’s commitment to providing added value to its customers. By offering a complimentary Hulu subscription, Verizon is not only expanding its entertainment offerings but also ensuring that its customers have access to a diverse range of content.

In conclusion, Verizon customers on eligible plans can now enjoy a free Hulu subscription, while others can benefit from discounted rates. This partnership between Verizon and Hulu is a win-win for customers, as it enhances the entertainment options available to them. So, sit back, relax, and enjoy the vast world of entertainment that Verizon and Hulu have to offer.