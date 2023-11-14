Do Tom Cruise Have Brothers?

Los Angeles, CA – Tom Cruise, the renowned Hollywood actor, is widely known for his impressive filmography and charismatic on-screen presence. However, many fans and curious individuals often wonder about the personal life of this iconic celebrity. One common question that arises is whether Tom Cruise has any brothers. Let’s delve into this topic and explore the truth behind the speculation.

Family Background

Thomas Cruise Mapother IV, professionally known as Tom Cruise, was born on July 3, 1962, in Syracuse, New York. He is the son of Mary Lee Pfeiffer and Thomas Cruise Mapother III. While Tom Cruise is the most famous member of his family, he does indeed have siblings.

Meet the Mapother Brothers

Tom Cruise has three siblings, all of whom are brothers. Their names are Lee Anne DeVette, Marian Mapother, and Cass Mapother. Although they may not be as well-known as their famous brother, they have played significant roles in Tom Cruise’s life.

Lee Anne DeVette is Tom Cruise’s older sister. She has worked as his publicist and has been a constant support throughout his career. DeVette has played a crucial role in managing Cruise’s public image and ensuring his success in the entertainment industry.

Marian Mapother is Tom Cruise’s younger brother. He has chosen to lead a more private life away from the spotlight. Not much is known about Marian’s personal and professional endeavors.

Cass Mapother is Tom Cruise’s younger brother as well. Like Marian, he has maintained a low profile and has not pursued a career in the public eye.

