Do they have cell phones in North Korea?

In a country known for its strict control over information and limited access to the outside world, the question of whether North Koreans have cell phones is a fascinating one. While it may come as a surprise to some, the answer is yes, they do have cell phones in North Korea. However, the usage and availability of these devices are quite different from what we are accustomed to in other parts of the world.

Cell phone usage in North Korea:

Cell phones were first introduced in North Korea in 2008, and since then, their usage has gradually increased. However, it is important to note that the North Korean government maintains strict control over the telecommunications sector. The state-owned company, Koryolink, is the only authorized mobile service provider in the country. This means that all cell phone users in North Korea must subscribe to Koryolink’s services.

Availability and restrictions:

While cell phones are available in North Korea, they are not as widespread as in other countries. The cost of owning a cell phone and the associated services can be quite high for the average North Korean citizen. Additionally, the government imposes strict regulations on cell phone usage. For example, international calls and internet access are heavily restricted, and all calls and messages are monitored the authorities.

FAQ:

1. Can North Koreans access the internet on their cell phones?

No, internet access is heavily restricted in North Korea. The government controls and monitors all online activities, and only a select few individuals have access to the internet.

2. Can North Koreans make international calls?

International calls are heavily restricted in North Korea. Only a small number of individuals, such as high-ranking officials or those with special permissions, are allowed to make international calls.

3. Can tourists use their cell phones in North Korea?

Yes, tourists visiting North Korea can use their cell phones, but they must purchase a local SIM card from Koryolink. However, it is important to note that international calls and internet access may still be restricted for tourists.

In conclusion, while cell phones do exist in North Korea, their usage and availability are tightly controlled the government. The restrictions on internet access and international calls highlight the government’s efforts to maintain control over information flow within the country.