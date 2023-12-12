Do they drink real alcohol in Peaky Blinders?

Peaky Blinders: Unveiling the Mystery Behind the Alcohol Consumption on Set

Introduction

Peaky Blinders, the critically acclaimed British television series, has captivated audiences worldwide with its gripping storyline, compelling characters, and its portrayal of the gritty underworld of Birmingham in the aftermath of World War I. One aspect of the show that often sparks curiosity among viewers is the consumption of alcohol the characters. Many wonder, do they drink real alcohol on the set of Peaky Blinders?

The Truth Behind the Booze

Contrary to popular belief, the alcohol consumed the actors on the set of Peaky Blinders is not real. In order to maintain a safe and controlled environment, the production team uses a variety of non-alcoholic substitutes during filming. These substitutes, often referred to as “prop drinks,” closely resemble the appearance of real alcohol but do not contain any alcoholic content.

Why Use Prop Drinks?

The decision to use prop drinks instead of real alcohol serves several purposes. Firstly, it ensures the safety of the actors, as consuming large quantities of alcohol during filming could lead to impaired judgment and potential accidents. Secondly, using prop drinks allows for consistency in the actors’ performances, as they can maintain a level of control and precision in their acting without the influence of alcohol. Lastly, it simplifies the logistics of filming, as the production team can easily replicate the same drink for multiple takes without worrying about the availability or quality of real alcohol.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What are prop drinks?

A: Prop drinks are non-alcoholic substitutes used in film and television productions to mimic the appearance of real alcoholic beverages.

Q: Do the actors ever consume real alcohol on set?

A: No, the actors do not consume real alcohol during filming. The use of prop drinks ensures a safe and controlled environment.

Q: How do prop drinks resemble real alcohol?

A: Prop drinks are carefully crafted to closely resemble the appearance of real alcoholic beverages. They are often made using non-alcoholic substitutes such as colored water, non-alcoholic beer, or specialized mixtures that mimic the texture and color of various alcoholic drinks.

Conclusion

While the characters in Peaky Blinders may appear to be indulging in copious amounts of alcohol, the reality is that the actors are consuming non-alcoholic substitutes during filming. This decision prioritizes the safety and consistency of the performances, allowing the actors to fully immerse themselves in their roles without the influence of alcohol. So, next time you watch Peaky Blinders, rest assured that the actors are not actually getting intoxicated on set, but rather delivering their exceptional performances with the help of cleverly crafted prop drinks.