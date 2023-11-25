Do they drink alcohol in North Korea?

In a country known for its strict regulations and isolation from the rest of the world, it may come as a surprise to some that alcohol consumption is indeed prevalent in North Korea. While the government maintains a tight grip on many aspects of its citizens’ lives, including media and internet access, alcohol remains a popular pastime for many North Koreans.

Alcohol Culture in North Korea

Alcohol holds a significant place in North Korean culture, with a long history of brewing and distilling traditional beverages. One of the most well-known alcoholic drinks in the country is soju, a clear, distilled spirit made from rice or other grains. Soju is often consumed during social gatherings, celebrations, and even as a part of everyday meals.

State-Controlled Alcohol Production

The North Korean government has a monopoly on alcohol production and distribution within the country. The state-owned Taedonggang Brewing Company is responsible for producing a wide range of alcoholic beverages, including beer, spirits, and even wine. These products are primarily consumed domestically, although some are exported to neighboring countries.

FAQ

1. Is alcohol consumption legal in North Korea?

Yes, alcohol consumption is legal in North Korea. However, it is important to note that excessive drinking or public intoxication can still be frowned upon and may be subject to social disapproval.

2. Can tourists drink alcohol in North Korea?

Yes, tourists visiting North Korea are allowed to consume alcohol. In fact, many tour packages include visits to local breweries or opportunities to sample traditional North Korean drinks.

3. Are there any restrictions on alcohol in North Korea?

While alcohol consumption is generally accepted, there are some restrictions in place. For example, the legal drinking age is 18 years old, and driving under the influence is strictly prohibited.

Conclusion

Despite its reputation for strict regulations, North Korea does have a drinking culture that is deeply ingrained in its society. From traditional soju to state-produced beers and spirits, alcohol remains a popular and widely consumed beverage in the country. However, it is important to remember that like any other nation, responsible drinking is encouraged, and excessive alcohol consumption can have negative consequences.