Do the Vanderbilts Still Own the Breakers?

Newport, Rhode Island – The Breakers, an iconic mansion that has become a symbol of the Gilded Age, continues to captivate visitors from around the world. Built the Vanderbilt family in the late 19th century, this magnificent estate has long been associated with the Vanderbilt name. However, many people wonder if the Vanderbilts still maintain ownership of this historic property. Let’s delve into the current status of the Breakers and answer some frequently asked questions.

FAQ:

Q: Who were the Vanderbilts?

A: The Vanderbilts were a prominent American family of Dutch descent who amassed immense wealth during the Gilded Age. They were known for their successful ventures in the railroad and shipping industries.

Q: What is the Breakers?

A: The Breakers is a grand mansion located in Newport, Rhode Island. It was built as a summer residence for the Vanderbilt family between 1893 and 1895. The mansion is a prime example of the Beaux-Arts architectural style and is now a popular tourist attraction.

Q: Did the Vanderbilts sell the Breakers?

A: No, the Vanderbilts did not sell the Breakers. However, they no longer reside in the mansion or maintain ownership of the property.

Q: Who owns the Breakers now?

A: The Breakers is currently owned and operated the Preservation Society of Newport County, a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving and showcasing the historic mansions of Newport.

Q: When did the Vanderbilts lose ownership of the Breakers?

A: In 1972, the Vanderbilt family donated the Breakers to the Preservation Society of Newport County. This generous act ensured the preservation and accessibility of the mansion for future generations.

While the Vanderbilts no longer own the Breakers, their legacy lives on through the preservation and public enjoyment of this architectural masterpiece. Visitors can explore the opulent rooms, stroll through the meticulously manicured gardens, and learn about the Vanderbilt family’s extravagant lifestyle during the Gilded Age.

The Breakers stands as a testament to the Vanderbilts’ wealth and influence, as well as the enduring allure of Newport’s historic mansions. So, if you find yourself in Newport, be sure to visit the Breakers and immerse yourself in the grandeur of agone era.