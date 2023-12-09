Strictly Come Dancing Celebrities: How Much Do They Get Paid?

In the world of reality TV, the question of how much celebrities get paid to appear on popular shows is always a topic of interest. When it comes to Strictly Come Dancing, the answer may surprise you. Unlike other shows where negotiations and varying pay scales come into play, Strictly follows a different approach.

According to a report in The Sun, all celebrities who sign up for Strictly are given a flat fee of £25,000 just for appearing on the show. This means that whether you’re a famous pop star, an Olympic athlete, or a TV presenter, everyone receives the same amount. There is no room for negotiations with the producers.

However, there is an additional incentive for the celebrities to stay in the competition. As the competition progresses, so does the pay. If a contestant manages to make it to the end of October, their fee reportedly rises to £40,000. Last year, the finalists who reached the quarter-finals were said to have earned £60,000. And if a contestant manages to make it all the way to the final and win the Glitterball trophy, they could be taking home a reported £100,000.

While the celebrities receive these varying fees, let’s not forget about the professionals who partner with them. Unfortunately, there have been some disappointments in this area. It was recently reported that one of the professionals will not be able to compete in the new series as they were not partnered with a celebrity contestant. This news left them “devastated” as they were unable to showcase their skills on the dance floor.

In conclusion, Strictly Come Dancing offers its celebrities a flat fee of £25,000 just for participating. As the competition progresses, the fees increase, providing more incentive for the stars to stay in until the end. However, it’s not just about the money, as the show offers a platform for celebrities to showcase their dance moves and potentially win the coveted Glitterball trophy.