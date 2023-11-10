Do the Ryan family still own Ryanair?

In the world of aviation, Ryanair has become a household name, known for its low-cost flights and extensive network across Europe. But have you ever wondered who owns this successful airline? The answer lies with the Ryan family, who founded the company back in 1984. However, the ownership structure of Ryanair has evolved over the years, prompting questions about the current ownership status.

Ownership History:

Ryanair was established the Ryan family, with Tony Ryan as the driving force behind its creation. Initially, the family owned the majority of the airline’s shares. However, as the company grew and went public in 1997, the ownership structure began to change. Today, the Ryan family no longer holds a significant stake in the airline.

Current Ownership:

As of now, the Ryan family does not own Ryanair. The airline is publicly traded on the Irish and London Stock Exchanges, and its ownership is distributed among various institutional and individual shareholders. Michael O’Leary, the CEO of Ryanair, also holds a small percentage of the company’s shares.

FAQ:

Q: Who owns Ryanair now?

A: Ryanair is owned a diverse range of institutional and individual shareholders. The Ryan family no longer holds a significant stake in the company.

Q: When did the Ryan family sell their shares?

A: The Ryan family gradually sold their shares over time, following Ryanair’s initial public offering in 1997.

Q: Is Michael O’Leary part of the Ryan family?

A: No, Michael O’Leary is not a member of the Ryan family. He is the CEO of Ryanair and holds a small percentage of the company’s shares.

While the Ryan family may have relinquished their ownership of Ryanair, their legacy lives on in the airline’s success. Ryanair continues to thrive as one of Europe’s leading low-cost carriers, providing affordable travel options to millions of passengers each year.