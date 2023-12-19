Do The Real Housewives pay for their own glam?

Do The Real Housewives Foot the Bill for Their Glam?

Introduction

The Real Housewives franchise has become a cultural phenomenon, captivating audiences with its drama, luxury, and, of course, the glamorous appearances of its cast members. From flawless makeup to designer outfits, the Housewives always seem to be camera-ready. But have you ever wondered who foots the bill for their extravagant glam? In this article, we delve into the world of the Real Housewives and explore whether they pay for their own glam or if it’s all part of the show.

The Glam Squad

One of the secrets behind the Housewives’ impeccable looks is their dedicated glam squad. These professionals, including makeup artists, hairstylists, and wardrobe stylists, work tirelessly to ensure the Housewives are always red carpet-ready. However, it is important to note that the Housewives do not typically pay for these services out of their own pockets. Instead, the production company or network often covers the costs as part of the show’s budget.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Do the Housewives get to keep the clothes and accessories they wear on the show?

A: It varies from franchise to franchise and even from season to season. In some cases, the Housewives are allowed to keep the clothes and accessories they wear, while in others, they must return them after filming.

Q: Are the Housewives responsible for their own hair and makeup during reunion episodes?

A: No, the Housewives are typically provided with professional hair and makeup services for reunion episodes as well. These episodes are often highly anticipated and require the Housewives to look their absolute best.

Q: Do the Housewives have any say in their glam looks?

A: Yes, the Housewives do have some input in their glam looks. They often work closely with their glam squad to achieve the desired style and ensure they feel comfortable and confident in their appearance.

Conclusion

While the Real Housewives may appear effortlessly glamorous, it is important to remember that their looks are often a result of a dedicated team of professionals. The Housewives themselves typically do not pay for their own glam, as the production company or network covers these expenses. However, the Housewives still have a say in their looks and work closely with their glam squad to achieve their desired style. So, the next time you tune in to watch the Real Housewives, you can appreciate the behind-the-scenes effort that goes into creating their picture-perfect appearances.