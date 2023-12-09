Do The Last of Us Infected Eat?

In the post-apocalyptic world of The Last of Us, where humanity is ravaged a deadly fungal infection, survival is a constant struggle. As players navigate through this harrowing landscape, they encounter various types of infected individuals, each posing a unique threat. One burning question that often arises among fans is whether these infected creatures actually consume their prey.

What are the Infected?

Before delving into the question at hand, let’s clarify what we mean “infected” in The Last of Us. These are humans who have been exposed to the Cordyceps fungus, which has mutated and taken control of their bodies. There are several stages of infection, ranging from the recently infected Runners to the more advanced Clickers and the terrifying Bloater.

Do the Infected Consume?

While it may seem logical to assume that the infected feed on their victims, the game does not explicitly show them engaging in cannibalistic behavior. The primary goal of the infected is to spread the fungal infection attacking and biting uninfected individuals. Their aggression stems from the fungus’s need to reproduce and propagate itself.

FAQ

Q: If the infected don’t eat, why do they attack?

A: The infected attack to spread the fungal infection. Biting allows the fungus to transfer from the infected individual to the uninfected victim.

Q: What happens to the bodies of the infected victims?

A: The bodies of the infected victims are left behind, often in a state of decay. These corpses serve as a grim reminder of the dangers lurking in the world of The Last of Us.

Q: Are there any instances where the infected consume their victims?

A: While it is not explicitly shown in the game, there are instances where the infected may consume their victims after they have been killed. However, this behavior is not a primary characteristic of the infected.

In conclusion, while the infected in The Last of Us are driven a relentless desire to spread the fungal infection, there is no clear evidence to suggest that they consume their prey. Their attacks serve as a means of transmission rather than a means of sustenance. As players continue to explore the haunting world of The Last of Us, they are left to grapple with the horrifying reality of a world consumed a deadly fungus, where survival is paramount and every encounter could be their last.