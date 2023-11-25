Do the Jews believe in angels?

In the realm of religious beliefs, angels have long held a significant place. These celestial beings are often depicted as messengers of God, intermediaries between the divine and human realms. While angels are commonly associated with Christianity, many wonder if Jews also believe in these ethereal beings. Let’s delve into this question and explore the Jewish perspective on angels.

What are angels?

Angels are spiritual beings found in various religious traditions. They are typically portrayed as benevolent and powerful entities that carry out God’s will. In Jewish theology, angels are considered part of the heavenly hierarchy, serving as divine messengers and guardians.

Jewish beliefs on angels

Judaism acknowledges the existence of angels and their role in the divine plan. However, the Jewish perspective on angels differs from that of Christianity. In Judaism, angels are not worshipped or considered divine beings themselves. Instead, they are seen as servants of God, carrying out specific tasks assigned to them.

Angels in Jewish texts

Jewish beliefs regarding angels are rooted in sacred texts such as the Torah, Talmud, and Midrash. These texts mention various angelic figures, including Michael, Gabriel, and Raphael. Angels are often depicted as appearing to prophets, delivering messages, and intervening in human affairs.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Do Jews pray to angels?

No, Jews do not pray to angels. Prayer is directed solely to God in Jewish tradition.

2. Can humans become angels?

No, according to Jewish belief, humans and angels are distinct entities. Humans have the potential to connect with the divine through prayer and righteous actions, but they do not transform into angels after death.

3. Are angels mentioned in Jewish rituals?

While angels are not central to Jewish rituals, they are occasionally referenced in prayers and liturgical texts. For example, the Shema prayer includes a mention of the angelic beings surrounding God’s throne.

In conclusion, Jews do believe in angels, considering them as divine messengers and servants of God. However, their beliefs differ from those of Christianity, as angels are not worshipped or considered divine beings in Judaism. Instead, they play a significant role in Jewish theology, appearing in sacred texts and fulfilling specific tasks assigned God.