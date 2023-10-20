The Problem with TikTok Trends: Reinforcing Harmful Gender Stereotypes

Social media trends have become a popular way for people to bond over shared experiences and interests. However, some recent TikTok trends have taken a turn towards reinforcing harmful gender stereotypes rather than celebrating womanhood.

One such trend was the “Roman empire” trend, where women asked the men around them how often they think about the Roman empire. While seemingly harmless, the implication that women’s interests are limited to reality television and romance films while men are interested in history perpetuates outdated gender roles.

Another troubling trend was the “girl dinner” trend, which started as a joke about women enjoying multiple snacks for a meal. However, it quickly devolved into videos showcasing unhealthy meals with little to no nutritional value. This not only promotes disordered eating but also sets a negative example for young girls who may be influenced these trends.

Similarly, the trend of “girl math” presented a skewed understanding of finances. It portrayed women as less informed and capable than men when it comes to handling money. While it’s fine to have light-hearted spending habits, these trends can lead to poor financial decisions and reinforce stereotypes about women’s abilities.

It is important to recognize the implications of these trends and the potential harm they may cause to young girls who are looking for role models. Women have been fighting against gender stereotypes for years, and trends like these can undermine those efforts.

Instead of promoting harmful stereotypes, we should focus on celebrating womanhood in a positive and empowering way. This includes promoting healthy eating habits, financial literacy, and challenging the notion that women’s interests are limited to certain types of media.

Let’s use social media as a platform to uplift and inspire women rather than reinforce harmful stereotypes. It’s time to redefine what it means to be a woman in today’s society and break free from the limitations of outdated gender roles.

