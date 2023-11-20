Do the Altman Brothers Still Work Together?

Los Angeles real estate moguls, Josh and Matt Altman, have become household names in the world of luxury property sales. The charismatic brothers rose to fame through their appearances on the hit reality TV show “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.” However, as their individual careers have flourished, fans have been left wondering: do the Altman brothers still work together?

The Rise of the Altman Brothers

Josh and Matt Altman began their real estate journey in the early 2000s, quickly establishing themselves as top agents in the competitive Los Angeles market. Their dynamic personalities and knack for closing high-profile deals caught the attention of television producers, leading to their inclusion on “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” in 2011.

Branching Out

Over the years, both brothers have expanded their professional horizons, taking on separate ventures while maintaining their partnership. Josh Altman, known for his sharp negotiating skills, founded The Altman Brothers Team, a real estate brokerage specializing in luxury properties. Meanwhile, Matt Altman co-founded The Altman Brothers Team with his brother and has also delved into property development.

Working Together or Apart?

While the Altman brothers have pursued individual projects, they continue to collaborate on various real estate ventures. Their partnership remains strong, with joint appearances at industry events and occasional team-ups on high-profile deals. Despite their busy schedules, the brothers have found a way to balance their separate careers while still supporting each other’s endeavors.

FAQ

Q: What is “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles”?

A: “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” is a reality TV show that follows the lives of real estate agents as they navigate the high-stakes world of luxury property sales in Los Angeles.

Q: What is a real estate mogul?

A: A real estate mogul refers to an individual who has achieved great success and wealth in the real estate industry, often through owning or developing significant properties.

Q: What is property development?

A: Property development involves the process of purchasing land or existing properties and making improvements or constructing new buildings to increase their value.

In conclusion, while Josh and Matt Altman have pursued individual projects, they continue to work together on various real estate ventures. Their partnership remains strong, and fans can expect to see more of the charismatic brothers collaborating in the future.