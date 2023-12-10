Do the Actors in Ted Lasso Actually Play Soccer?

In the hit comedy series “Ted Lasso,” Jason Sudeikis portrays the lovable and optimistic American football coach who finds himself coaching a professional soccer team in England. As the show revolves around the world of soccer, many viewers have wondered if the actors in the series actually possess the skills to play the beautiful game. Let’s dive into this question and explore the truth behind the actors’ soccer abilities.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Do the actors in Ted Lasso have prior soccer experience?

A: While some of the actors in the show have a background in soccer, not all of them do. However, they underwent extensive training to convincingly portray their characters as professional soccer players.

Q: Are the actors able to perform the soccer skills seen on screen?

A: Yes, the actors underwent rigorous training with professional soccer coaches to learn the necessary skills and techniques. This allowed them to execute the soccer moves and play convincingly during the filming of the show.

Q: Did any of the actors play soccer professionally?

A: Brett Goldstein, who plays Roy Kent, actually played semi-professional football in his youth. This experience likely contributed to his authentic portrayal of a seasoned soccer player.

Q: How did the actors prepare for their roles?

A: The actors participated in an intensive soccer training program led professional coaches. They learned various aspects of the game, including ball control, passing, shooting, and tactical strategies. This training helped them embody their characters and perform convincingly on screen.

While the actors in “Ted Lasso” may not all have extensive soccer backgrounds, their dedication and training have allowed them to portray professional soccer players convincingly. The show’s success lies not only in its humor and heartwarming storyline but also in the actors’ ability to bring the world of soccer to life. So, the next time you watch “Ted Lasso,” rest assured that the actors are not only talented performers but also capable soccer players, at least on screen.

