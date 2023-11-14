Do Telegram Have Video Call?

Telegram, the popular messaging app known for its security and privacy features, has long been a favorite among users worldwide. With its wide range of features, including end-to-end encryption and self-destructing messages, Telegram has become a go-to platform for secure communication. However, one question that often arises is whether Telegram offers video calling capabilities.

Video Calling on Telegram

Yes, Telegram does have video calling functionality. In August 2020, Telegram introduced video calls as part of its latest update, allowing users to make face-to-face calls with their contacts. This addition was highly anticipated Telegram users, as it brought the app in line with other popular messaging platforms that already offered video calling.

How to Make a Video Call on Telegram

Making a video call on Telegram is simple and straightforward. To initiate a video call, open a chat with the person you want to call and tap on the video camera icon located at the top right corner of the screen. The recipient will receive a notification and can choose to accept or decline the call. Once the call is connected, you can enjoy a high-quality video conversation with your contact.

FAQ

Q: Is video calling on Telegram secure?

A: Yes, video calls on Telegram are secure. Just like all other communication on the platform, video calls are end-to-end encrypted, ensuring that only you and the person you are calling can access the conversation.

Q: Can I make group video calls on Telegram?

A: Currently, Telegram only supports one-on-one video calls. However, the platform has announced plans to introduce group video calling in the future.

Q: Can I use Telegram video calling on all devices?

A: Yes, Telegram video calling is available on all devices that support the app, including smartphones, tablets, and desktop computers.

In conclusion, Telegram does indeed have video calling capabilities, allowing users to connect face-to-face with their contacts. With its commitment to security and privacy, Telegram ensures that video calls are encrypted, providing users with a secure communication experience. While group video calling is not yet available, Telegram continues to evolve and improve its features, promising exciting updates in the future.