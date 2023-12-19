Do Spectrum customers get Peacock for free?

Spectrum, one of the leading cable and internet providers in the United States, has recently announced an exciting partnership with Peacock, the popular streaming service from NBCUniversal. This collaboration has left many Spectrum customers wondering if they will have access to Peacock’s vast library of content for free. In this article, we will delve into the details of this partnership and answer some frequently asked questions.

What is Peacock?

Peacock is a streaming service launched NBCUniversal in July 2020. It offers a wide range of content, including TV shows, movies, live sports, and original programming. With both free and premium subscription options, Peacock has quickly gained popularity among streaming enthusiasts.

What is Spectrum?

Spectrum is a telecommunications company that provides cable television, internet, and phone services to millions of customers across the United States. Known for its reliable network and extensive channel lineup, Spectrum has become a go-to choice for many households.

Partnership between Spectrum and Peacock

Spectrum has partnered with Peacock to offer its customers access to the streaming service. As part of this collaboration, Spectrum customers who subscribe to Peacock Premium will receive a three-month subscription at no additional cost. This means that Spectrum subscribers can enjoy Peacock’s premium content, including exclusive shows and movies, without having to pay for the service for the first three months.

FAQ:

1. Do all Spectrum customers get Peacock for free?

No, only Spectrum customers who subscribe to Peacock Premium will receive a three-month free subscription.

2. How can Spectrum customers access Peacock?

Spectrum customers can access Peacock signing up for Peacock Premium through their Spectrum account. They can do this visiting the Spectrum website or using the Spectrum TV app.

3. What happens after the three-month free subscription?

After the three-month free subscription ends, Spectrum customers will be billed directly Peacock for the ongoing subscription if they choose to continue using the service.

In conclusion, Spectrum customers who are interested in exploring the vast content library of Peacock can now enjoy a three-month free subscription to Peacock Premium. This partnership between Spectrum and Peacock provides an exciting opportunity for Spectrum customers to access a wide range of entertainment options at no additional cost. So, grab your popcorn and get ready to dive into the world of Peacock!