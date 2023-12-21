SNL Standby Tickets: Everything You Need to Know

If you’re a fan of comedy and late-night television, chances are you’ve heard of Saturday Night Live (SNL). The iconic sketch comedy show has been entertaining audiences for decades with its hilarious skits and celebrity guest appearances. Attending a live taping of SNL is a dream come true for many fans, but how exactly can you secure a ticket? And more importantly, do SNL standby tickets cost money? Let’s dive into the details.

What are SNL standby tickets?

Standby tickets are a way for fans to attend a live taping of SNL without having a confirmed reservation. These tickets are given out on a first-come, first-served basis to those who are willing to wait in line outside the NBC Studios in New York City. Standby tickets are typically distributed when the show’s ticket lottery or regular ticket distribution has reached capacity.

Do SNL standby tickets cost money?

No, SNL standby tickets are free of charge. However, it’s important to note that obtaining a standby ticket does not guarantee entry into the show. Standby ticket holders are admitted to the studio only if there are empty seats available after all the confirmed ticket holders have been seated. The number of standby tickets distributed varies depending on the show’s capacity and other factors.

How early should I arrive for standby tickets?

If you’re hoping to snag a standby ticket, it’s recommended to arrive early in the morning, as the line can start forming as early as Friday evening. Keep in mind that the line for standby tickets can be quite long, and there is no guarantee that you will receive a ticket even if you wait for hours.

Can I sell my SNL standby ticket?

No, selling SNL standby tickets is strictly prohibited. These tickets are non-transferable and can only be used the person whose name is on the ticket. NBC Studios reserves the right to deny entry to anyone found attempting to sell or transfer their standby ticket.

In conclusion, SNL standby tickets are a great opportunity for fans to experience the excitement of a live taping without the need for a confirmed reservation. While they are free of charge, it’s important to understand that standby tickets do not guarantee entry into the show. So, if you’re planning to try your luck, be prepared to wait in line and keep your fingers crossed for an unforgettable night of laughter and entertainment.