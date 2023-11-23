Do smart TVs have Netflix built in?

In today’s digital age, streaming services have become an integral part of our entertainment consumption. Netflix, being one of the most popular streaming platforms, has revolutionized the way we watch movies and TV shows. With the rise of smart TVs, many people wonder if these devices come with Netflix already installed. Let’s delve into this topic and find out.

What is a smart TV?

A smart TV is a television set that is equipped with internet connectivity and built-in software applications. These applications allow users to access various online services, such as streaming platforms, social media, and web browsing, directly from their TV screens.

What is Netflix?

Netflix is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a vast library of movies, TV series, documentaries, and more. It allows users to stream content on various devices, including smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, and computers.

Do smart TVs have Netflix built in?

Yes, most modern smart TVs come with Netflix pre-installed. This means that you can access the Netflix app directly from your TV’s home screen without the need for any additional devices or subscriptions. However, it’s important to note that not all smart TVs have Netflix built in, so it’s always a good idea to check the specifications or consult the manufacturer before making a purchase.

How to access Netflix on a smart TV?

If your smart TV has Netflix built in, accessing the app is usually quite simple. Just navigate to the home screen or main menu of your TV and look for the Netflix icon. Once you find it, click on it to launch the app. If you don’t see the Netflix icon, you may need to download and install it from your TV’s app store.

Conclusion

In conclusion, most smart TVs do come with Netflix built in, allowing users to enjoy their favorite movies and TV shows without the need for additional devices. However, it’s always advisable to double-check the specifications of the TV you are interested in purchasing to ensure that it includes the Netflix app. With the convenience of built-in streaming services, smart TVs have undoubtedly transformed the way we consume entertainment in the comfort of our own homes.