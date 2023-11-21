Do smart TVs have built-in tuners?

In the era of advanced technology, smart TVs have become a popular choice for entertainment enthusiasts. These televisions offer a wide range of features, including internet connectivity, streaming services, and access to various applications. However, one question that often arises is whether smart TVs have built-in tuners. Let’s delve into this topic and find out.

What is a tuner?

A tuner, in the context of televisions, refers to a device that receives and decodes television signals. It allows users to watch over-the-air broadcast channels without the need for a cable or satellite connection. Traditional televisions usually have a built-in tuner, commonly known as an ATSC (Advanced Television Systems Committee) tuner, which is responsible for receiving digital signals.

Smart TVs and tuners

The answer to whether smart TVs have built-in tuners is not a straightforward one. While some smart TVs do come equipped with built-in tuners, not all of them do. The presence of a tuner largely depends on the manufacturer and the specific model of the television. Therefore, it is essential to check the specifications of a smart TV before making a purchase if you want to ensure it has a built-in tuner.

Why do some smart TVs lack tuners?

The absence of a built-in tuner in certain smart TVs can be attributed to various factors. Firstly, as streaming services and online content consumption have gained popularity, some manufacturers have opted to prioritize internet connectivity and streaming capabilities over traditional broadcast channels. Additionally, excluding a tuner can help reduce the overall cost and size of the television, making it more affordable and sleek.

FAQ:

1. Can I still watch broadcast channels on a smart TV without a built-in tuner?

Yes, you can still watch broadcast channels on a smart TV without a built-in tuner. In such cases, you would need an external tuner, such as a digital converter box or a cable/satellite set-top box, to receive and decode the television signals.

2. How can I determine if a smart TV has a built-in tuner?

To determine if a smart TV has a built-in tuner, you can refer to the product specifications provided the manufacturer. Look for terms like “ATSC tuner” or “digital tuner” in the specifications. Additionally, you can consult with the retailer or check customer reviews for more information.

In conclusion, while some smart TVs do come with built-in tuners, it is not a universal feature. If access to over-the-air broadcast channels is important to you, it is crucial to verify whether a smart TV has a built-in tuner before making a purchase.