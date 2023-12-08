Do Shorts Count as Watch Hours?

In the ever-evolving world of YouTube, content creators are constantly seeking ways to engage their audience and increase their watch hours. With the introduction of YouTube Shorts, a new feature that allows users to create and share short-form videos, many creators are left wondering if these bite-sized clips count towards their overall watch time. Let’s dive into this burning question and shed some light on the matter.

What are YouTube Shorts?

YouTube Shorts are vertical videos that can be up to 60 seconds long. They are designed to be quick and easy to create, allowing users to capture and share moments in a fun and engaging way. These short videos often feature catchy music, creative effects, and are displayed in a dedicated Shorts player on the YouTube app.

Do Shorts count towards watch hours?

The answer is both yes and no. YouTube has clarified that while Shorts do not count towards a creator’s overall watch time, they do have a separate metric called “Shorts watch time.” This means that while Shorts won’t directly contribute to your channel’s monetization eligibility or YouTube’s algorithm, they can still provide valuable insights into your audience’s engagement with your content.

Why don’t Shorts count towards watch hours?

YouTube’s decision to separate Shorts watch time from overall watch time is likely due to the nature of these short-form videos. Since Shorts are limited to just 60 seconds, it would be unfair to compare them to longer videos in terms of watch time. Additionally, this separation allows YouTube to gather data specifically related to Shorts, which can help them improve the feature and provide creators with more tailored analytics.

FAQ:

1. Can Shorts help me grow my channel?

While Shorts may not directly contribute to your watch hours, they can still be a valuable tool for growing your channel. The Shorts player provides a dedicated space for your content to be discovered new viewers, potentially leading to increased subscribers and engagement on your channel.

2. Should I focus solely on creating Shorts?

While Shorts can be a great addition to your content strategy, it’s important to maintain a balance between Shorts and longer-form videos. Longer videos still hold significant value in terms of watch time and monetization eligibility, so it’s advisable to continue creating a variety of content to cater to different viewer preferences.

In conclusion, while Shorts may not count towards your overall watch time, they can still be a valuable asset in growing your channel and engaging with your audience. So, don’t hesitate to embrace this new feature and get creative with your short-form content!