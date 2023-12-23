Do seniors get discounts on Amazon Prime with Medicare?

Seniors with Medicare Can Now Enjoy Discounts on Amazon Prime

In an exciting development, Amazon has announced that seniors with Medicare can now avail themselves of discounted rates for their popular subscription service, Amazon Prime. This move aims to make the benefits of Amazon Prime more accessible to seniors, who can now enjoy a wide range of perks at a reduced cost.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered the e-commerce giant, Amazon. It provides members with a host of benefits, including free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to streaming services like Prime Video and Prime Music, exclusive deals and discounts, and much more.

What is Medicare?

Medicare is a federal health insurance program in the United States that primarily caters to individuals aged 65 and older. It also covers certain younger individuals with disabilities or specific medical conditions.

How much is the discount?

Seniors with Medicare can now enjoy a discount of $5 per month on their Amazon Prime membership. This means that instead of the regular monthly fee of $12.99, eligible seniors will only pay $7.99 per month.

How can seniors avail the discount?

To avail themselves of the discount, seniors with Medicare need to sign up for Amazon Prime and verify their eligibility. They can do this visiting the official Amazon website and following the instructions provided. Once their eligibility is confirmed, the discounted rate will be applied automatically.

This initiative Amazon is a welcome step towards ensuring that seniors with Medicare can fully enjoy the benefits of Amazon Prime without breaking the bank. With the discounted rates, seniors can now access a vast selection of products, enjoy fast and free shipping, and indulge in a wide range of entertainment options at a more affordable price.

So, if you’re a senior with Medicare, don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to join millions of Amazon Prime members and take advantage of the numerous perks it offers. Sign up today and start enjoying the benefits of Amazon Prime at a discounted rate!