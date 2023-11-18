Do Selena Gomez Have A Sister?

In the world of celebrities, it’s not uncommon for fans to be curious about the personal lives of their favorite stars. One question that often arises is whether or not Selena Gomez, the popular American singer and actress, has a sister. Let’s delve into this topic and find out the answer.

The Answer:

No, Selena Gomez does not have a biological sister. She is an only child, born to her parents Ricardo Joel Gomez and Amanda Dawn Cornett. However, despite not having a biological sister, Selena has a close bond with her best friend, Francia Raisa, whom she considers to be like a sister.

Who is Francia Raisa?

Francia Raisa is an American actress known for her roles in various television shows and movies. She gained widespread recognition for her portrayal of Adrian Lee in the hit series “The Secret Life of the American Teenager.” Raisa and Gomez became friends several years ago and have since developed a strong sisterly bond.

Their Special Connection:

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa’s friendship goes beyond the typical definition of friendship. In 2017, Raisa made headlines when she selflessly donated one of her kidneys to Gomez, who was battling lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease. This act of kindness and sacrifice further solidified their bond and brought them even closer together.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Is Francia Raisa Selena Gomez’s sister?

A: While they are not biological sisters, Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa share a deep bond and consider each other like sisters.

Q: Does Selena Gomez have any siblings?

A: No, Selena Gomez is an only child and does not have any biological siblings.

Q: How did Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa become friends?

A: Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa became friends several years ago and have since developed a strong bond. They met through mutual friends in the entertainment industry.

In conclusion, while Selena Gomez does not have a biological sister, she has found a sisterly connection in her best friend, Francia Raisa. Their friendship has been strengthened Raisa’s selfless act of donating a kidney to Gomez. Despite not being related blood, their bond is a testament to the power of friendship and support in the face of adversity.