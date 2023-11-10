Do Ryanair serve food on board?

Ryanair, one of Europe’s largest low-cost airlines, has long been known for its no-frills approach to air travel. However, in recent years, the airline has made some changes to its onboard services, including the introduction of a food and drink menu. So, do Ryanair serve food on board? The answer is yes, but with a few caveats.

Ryanair offers a range of snacks and beverages for purchase during flights. Passengers can choose from a variety of options, including sandwiches, wraps, salads, and hot snacks. The menu also includes a selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, such as beer, wine, spirits, soft drinks, and coffee. These items can be purchased using cash or card directly from the cabin crew.

It’s important to note that Ryanair does not provide complimentary meals or drinks on its flights. All food and beverages must be purchased separately. This is in line with the airline’s low-cost business model, which allows them to offer competitive fares to passengers.

FAQ:

1. Can I bring my own food on board?

Yes, you are allowed to bring your own food on board a Ryanair flight. However, it’s worth noting that certain restrictions may apply to liquids and gels in your carry-on baggage, so it’s best to check the airline’s guidelines before packing.

2. Are there any vegetarian or vegan options available?

Yes, Ryanair offers vegetarian and vegan options on its menu. These options are clearly labeled, making it easier for passengers with dietary restrictions to make their choices.

3. Can I pre-order meals?

No, Ryanair does not currently offer a pre-order meal service. All food and beverages must be purchased on board.

4. Are there any special meals available for children?

Ryanair does not offer specific meals for children. However, the menu does include a range of snacks and drinks that may be suitable for younger passengers.

In conclusion, while Ryanair does serve food on board, it is important to remember that these items are not complimentary and must be purchased separately. Passengers have a variety of options to choose from, including vegetarian and vegan choices. Bringing your own food is also allowed, but be mindful of any restrictions on liquids and gels.