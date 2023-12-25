Do Roku TVs have free live TV?

Roku TVs have become increasingly popular in recent years, offering users a convenient way to stream their favorite shows and movies. But what about live TV? Can you access free live TV channels on a Roku TV? Let’s dive into the details and find out.

What is a Roku TV?

A Roku TV is a smart TV that integrates the Roku streaming platform directly into the television. It allows users to access a wide range of streaming services, such as Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video, all from one device. Roku TVs come in various sizes and are manufactured different brands, including TCL, Hisense, and Sharp.

Can you watch live TV on a Roku TV?

Yes, you can watch live TV on a Roku TV. Roku offers a variety of free and paid channels that provide live TV streaming. Some popular free options include Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, and Tubi. These channels offer a selection of live TV channels, including news, sports, and entertainment.

What is Pluto TV?

Pluto TV is a free streaming service that offers over 250 live TV channels. It features a wide range of content, including news, sports, movies, and TV shows. Pluto TV is available on Roku devices and can be accessed through the Roku Channel Store.

What is The Roku Channel?

The Roku Channel is a free streaming channel provided Roku. It offers a mix of live TV, on-demand movies and TV shows, and premium subscriptions. The Roku Channel includes a selection of live news channels, such as ABC News, Cheddar, and Newsy.

What is Tubi?

Tubi is a free streaming service that offers thousands of movies and TV shows. While it doesn’t provide live TV channels, it does offer a wide range of on-demand content that can be accessed on Roku devices.

In conclusion, Roku TVs do offer free live TV options through channels like Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, and Tubi. These channels provide a variety of live TV channels, allowing users to enjoy news, sports, and entertainment without the need for a cable or satellite subscription. So, if you’re looking for a cost-effective way to access live TV on your Roku TV, these free channels are definitely worth exploring.