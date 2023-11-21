Do Roku TVs have built-in antennas?

In the era of streaming services and on-demand content, many people are cutting the cord and saying goodbye to traditional cable or satellite television. With the rise of smart TVs, one popular option for streaming is Roku TVs. But do Roku TVs come equipped with built-in antennas to access over-the-air channels? Let’s find out.

What is a Roku TV?

A Roku TV is a smart television that integrates the Roku streaming platform directly into the TV’s interface. It allows users to access a wide range of streaming services, such as Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video, without the need for an external streaming device.

What is an antenna?

An antenna, also known as an aerial, is a device used to receive over-the-air television signals. It captures the broadcast signals transmitted local TV stations and converts them into audio and video signals that can be displayed on a television.

Do Roku TVs have built-in antennas?

No, Roku TVs do not typically come with built-in antennas. While Roku TVs have Wi-Fi capabilities to connect to the internet and stream content, they do not have the necessary hardware to receive over-the-air signals directly. However, this doesn’t mean you can’t watch over-the-air channels on a Roku TV.

How can I watch over-the-air channels on a Roku TV?

To watch over-the-air channels on a Roku TV, you will need to connect an external antenna to the TV. Roku TVs have multiple HDMI ports, allowing you to connect an antenna using an HDMI-to-coaxial adapter or a separate TV tuner box. Once connected, you can use the Roku TV’s interface to switch between streaming apps and over-the-air channels seamlessly.

Conclusion

While Roku TVs do not have built-in antennas, they offer a convenient way to access streaming services and over-the-air channels in one device. By connecting an external antenna, you can enjoy the best of both worlds and customize your viewing experience to suit your preferences. So, if you’re considering a Roku TV, remember to factor in the cost of an antenna or TV tuner box to fully utilize its capabilities.