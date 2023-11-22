Do Roku TVs have built-in antennas?

In the era of streaming services and on-demand content, many people are cutting the cord and saying goodbye to traditional cable or satellite television. With the rise of streaming devices like Roku, viewers can access a wide range of entertainment options at their fingertips. But one question that often arises is whether Roku TVs come equipped with built-in antennas.

What is a Roku TV?

Before we delve into the antenna aspect, let’s first understand what a Roku TV is. A Roku TV is a smart television that integrates the Roku streaming platform directly into the TV’s interface. This means that users can access popular streaming services, such as Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video, without the need for an external streaming device.

Do Roku TVs have built-in antennas?

The answer to this question is both yes and no. While Roku TVs do not typically come with a physical antenna built into the television itself, they do have the capability to receive over-the-air (OTA) broadcasts. This is made possible through the use of an external antenna that can be connected to the TV.

How can I watch OTA channels on a Roku TV?

To watch OTA channels on a Roku TV, you will need to connect an external antenna to the television. This can be done using the antenna input or coaxial cable input on the TV. Once the antenna is connected, you can scan for available channels using the TV’s menu or settings. The Roku TV will then display the OTA channels alongside the streaming apps, allowing you to switch between them seamlessly.

FAQ:

1. Can I watch live TV on a Roku TV without an antenna?

Yes, you can watch live TV on a Roku TV without an antenna using streaming services that offer live TV channels, such as Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or YouTube TV.

2. Do I need an internet connection to watch OTA channels on a Roku TV?

No, an internet connection is not required to watch OTA channels on a Roku TV. OTA channels are received through the external antenna, not via the internet.

3. Can I record OTA channels on a Roku TV?

Roku TVs do not have built-in DVR capabilities. However, you can connect an external DVR device to your Roku TV to record OTA channels.

In conclusion, while Roku TVs do not have built-in antennas, they do have the ability to receive OTA channels through the use of an external antenna. This allows viewers to enjoy a combination of streaming services and traditional broadcast television on a single device.