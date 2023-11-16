Do Rihanna Own Fenty?

In recent years, the name Fenty has become synonymous with Rihanna, the multi-talented singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur. With her successful music career and ventures into the fashion and beauty industries, many people wonder if Rihanna actually owns Fenty. Let’s delve into the details and find out the truth.

The Origins of Fenty

Fenty is indeed Rihanna’s brainchild. The name “Fenty” comes from her full name, Robyn Rihanna Fenty. In 2017, she launched her makeup line, Fenty Beauty, which quickly gained global recognition for its inclusive range of foundation shades and high-quality products. Fenty Beauty’s success paved the way for Rihanna to expand her brand further.

The Fenty Empire

Rihanna’s entrepreneurial spirit didn’t stop at cosmetics. In 2018, she partnered with luxury conglomerate LVMH to launch her fashion line, Fenty. This collaboration made her the first woman of color to lead a luxury fashion house under LVMH. Fenty offers a range of clothing, accessories, and footwear, known for its bold designs and commitment to diversity.

Rihanna’s Ownership

While Rihanna is undeniably the driving force behind Fenty, it’s important to note that she doesn’t own the entirety of the brand. Fenty Beauty is a subsidiary of Kendo Brands, which is owned LVMH. As for Fenty, the fashion line, Rihanna holds a significant stake in the company, but LVMH remains the majority owner.

FAQ

Q: Does Rihanna have any involvement in Fenty Beauty and Fenty?

A: Yes, Rihanna is heavily involved in both Fenty Beauty and Fenty. She serves as the creative director for Fenty Beauty and is actively involved in the design and creative process of Fenty.

Q: Is Rihanna the sole owner of Fenty?

A: No, Rihanna does not own Fenty outright. While she has a significant stake in the fashion line, LVMH remains the majority owner. Fenty Beauty is a subsidiary of Kendo Brands, which is also owned LVMH.

Q: Will Rihanna expand her Fenty brand in the future?

A: While there have been no official announcements, Rihanna has expressed her desire to continue expanding the Fenty brand. Fans can expect exciting developments and new ventures from her in the future.

In conclusion, while Rihanna is the driving force behind the Fenty brand, she does not own it entirely. Fenty Beauty is a subsidiary of Kendo Brands, and LVMH remains the majority owner of Fenty. Nevertheless, Rihanna’s influence and creative input are undeniable, making Fenty a true reflection of her vision and talent.