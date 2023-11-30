Do prime members get free Paramount Plus?

Do Prime Members Get Free Access to Paramount Plus?

In a recent announcement, Paramount Plus, the popular streaming service, revealed an exciting new partnership with Amazon Prime. This collaboration has left many wondering if Prime members will now have free access to Paramount Plus. Let’s dive into the details and answer some frequently asked questions about this exciting development.

What is Paramount Plus?

Paramount Plus is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content. It is owned ViacomCBS and provides users with a wide range of entertainment options across various genres.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered Amazon that provides members with numerous benefits, including free two-day shipping, access to Prime Video, Prime Music, and more.

Will Prime members get free access to Paramount Plus?

No, Prime members will not receive free access to Paramount Plus as part of their existing subscription. While the partnership between Paramount Plus and Amazon Prime is undoubtedly exciting, it does not include free access to the streaming service.

What does the partnership between Paramount Plus and Amazon Prime entail?

The partnership between Paramount Plus and Amazon Prime primarily focuses on the availability of Paramount Plus as an add-on channel for Prime members. This means that Prime members can subscribe to Paramount Plus through Amazon Prime and access its content seamlessly alongside their existing Prime Video subscription.

How much does Paramount Plus cost for Prime members?

The cost of Paramount Plus as an add-on channel for Prime members varies depending on the subscription plan chosen. Prime members can choose between different tiers, including an ad-supported plan and a commercial-free plan, each with its own pricing structure.

Is there a free trial available for Paramount Plus?

Yes, Paramount Plus offers a free trial period for new subscribers. This allows users to explore the platform and its content before committing to a paid subscription.

While Prime members may not receive free access to Paramount Plus, the partnership between these two popular services offers an added convenience for those who wish to enjoy the diverse range of content available on both platforms. So, if you’re an Amazon Prime member looking to expand your streaming options, subscribing to Paramount Plus through Amazon Prime might be a great choice for you.